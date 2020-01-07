A new era of the Moscow City Council convened Monday night at City Hall.
Newcomers Sandra Kelly and Maureen Laflin and incumbent Anne Zabala were sworn in after Mayor Bill Lambert and the 2018-19 council bid farewell with heartfelt comments to outgoing councilors Jim Boland and Kathryn Bonzo.
Kelly, Laflin and Zabala won election to four-year terms in November and officially joined Art Bettge, Brandy Sullivan and Gina Taruscio on the council Monday night.
Sullivan will serve as council president and Bettge will fill the vice president role in 2020.
Lambert said he and Boland go back more than 40 years when Lambert was the store manager of Safeway and Boland was a part-time meat cutter at the store while he attended the University of Idaho.
“One of the things I’ve known about Jim Boland is he’s a dynamic guy, incredibly bright and he doesn’t say needless things when he speaks,” Lambert said.
Lambert appointed Boland to the council in January 2015 to fill the last year of Tom Lamar’s term, who vacated the seat to serve as a Latah County commissioner — a position he still holds. Boland then won a four-year term in November 2015.
“The one thing I can tell you about Jim Boland, if he’s going to do something, he’s going to do it right,” Lambert said.
Lambert called Bonzo, who was also elected to the council in November 2015, the “queen of plastic” in Moscow for her recycling efforts at Moscow Charter School where Bonzo teaches fourth graders and where she has helped collect thousands of pounds of plastic film the Moscow Recycling Center previously did not accept.
Starting this past Saturday, the MRC will collect plastic film the first Saturday of each month. Lambert presented Boland and Bonzo with a plaque for their service.
Boland and Bonzo’s fellow councilors each shared kind words about their colleagues.
“Maybe it’s the teacher in you but you have taught me that these meetings are not just about the council deliberating and making decisions but it’s also an opportunity to engage the public and to involve them more on how the city works and what’s going on in local government,” Sullivan said about Bonzo.
Taruscio thanked Bonzo for her “relentless nature.”
“From the very first day when you were sworn in before you were sworn at, you were in here and did not take no for an answer on anything and you didn’t put up with any nonsense from anybody,” Bettge said of Bonzo.
Councilor Anne Zabala called Bonzo a “real trailblazer” in terms of facilitating dialogue. She said Boland was the funniest councilor and someone who is able to see everything and make a succinct judgment.
Boland and Bonzo thanked the city staff, Lambert and their fellow councilors.
“I’m very proud of what’s happened and am happy to have been on this council,” Boland said.
Bonzo also thanked Moscow residents.
“I appreciate this opportunity to represent and to work with the people of Moscow and get done some of the projects that are started and I’ve really enjoyed doing it,” she said.
