Moscow City Council to consider $5.3 million street project

It could be now or never for a $5.3 million reconstruction project on West A and North Line streets.
The project, which has been on the city of Moscow’s books for about 30 years, would reconstruct A Street from 350 feet east of Peterson Drive to 200 feet east of Home Street, and Line Street from West Pullman Road north through the current intersection with A Street/Circle Drive.
Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap told Moscow Transportation Commission members Thursday the major elements of the project include widening A Street, lessening the A Street grade from West Pullman Road to Line Street, converting Circle Drive to a cul-de-sac, installing sidewalks on both sides of A Street and water and sewer upgrades.
The overall objective of the project is to improve A Street so that it provides relief to traffic on West Pullman Road, Belknap said. The stop signs on the west and east sides of the A and Line streets intersection would be removed to allow for free-flowing traffic.
“There is some concern that this may be potentially our last shot at trying to get A street constructed,” Belknap said.
He said the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council’s $3.35 million contribution to the project could be reallocated to other projects if the city decides not to move forward with the project next year.
Belknap said construction bids opened recently and the lowest bid came in at $3.84 million, or $790,000 more than LHTAC’s estimate.
Belknap said the city has already paid $2.2 million to LHTAC, including the city’s prior estimated local match of $943,299 and $1,264,000 in an advanced funding loan that was required to allow the project to be completed in one construction season since LHTAC’s available funding occurred within two separate fiscal years.
With the increased project bids, the city would need to contribute an additional $971,000 to cover the increased construction cost and LHTAC administration, construction inspection and contingency fees. That would bring the total local contribution to the project to $1.9 million, with the remaining cost covered by the $3.35 million in federal grant funds.
If the city decides not to pursue the project, LHTAC would refund the $2.2 million. But the city would be required to repay about $508,000 to LHTAC for the federal grant funds that were utilized to purchase right-of-way and complete the construction design for the project, Belknap said.
Of the $1,264,000 in advance funding the city provided to LHTAC, $1 million came from the city’s Sewer Capital Fund through interfund borrowing authorized by a city council resolution approved in late 2018.
Belknap outlined a proposal Thursday that would redirect city funds to refund the Sewer Capital Fund with a 2.5 percent interest rate, or $1,025,000, specified in the council resolution.
The funding sources include $434,000 identified for the Third Street separated bicycle lanes; $100,000 in Moser Park accumulations; $388,150 in A Street project refunds; $50,000 from the sidewalk program; and $52,816 from the Pavement Management Program.
The city council will consider the proposal at its regular 7 p.m. Monday meeting. If accepted, the separated bike lane installation would be delayed to 2021, Belknap said.
The city must notify LHTAC by Tuesday if it wishes to proceed with the project and make the Oct. 15 LHTAC board meeting for the bid award. If awarded, construction would occur next summer.
The Transportation Commission endorsed the proposal Belknap outlined and expressed the A Street project as a high priority.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.