The city of Moscow is moving to reopen in-person services according to Gov. Brad Little’s Stay Healthy Order and Idaho Rebounds plan, which went into effect Friday.
In a phased approach to reopening, similar to Little’s Stay Healthy Order, in-person access to some limited public services are now open. People in reopened facilities will follow specific social distancing and sanitization requirements as outlined in the Idaho Rebounds plan guidelines and the Stay Healthy Order.
Facilities that will resume in-person service for the public include Moscow City Hall and the police department. Visitors will be required to wear masks as appropriate when visiting city facilities. Disposable single-use masks will be provided at all open facilities for those visitors who do not have a mask.
Services that are still available but public access will remain closed include the legal office in city hall, Building Safety and Planning offices in the Paul Mann Building and the Water Department Building.
City council meetings will continue to be conducted remotely. City commissions will not meet during May, with some exceptions for the Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning Commission and Tree Commission when conducting land use and/or quasi-judicial functions.
Public facilities and services that will remain closed until Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds plan guidelines, tentatively scheduled for May 16, include the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, Eggan Youth Center, playgrounds, restrooms at playgrounds and Advisory Commission meetings.