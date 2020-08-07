A restructuring of Moscow’s commercial sewer rates will take effect Oct. 1.
The restructuring, which was approved by the Moscow City Council and supported by the Citizen Rate Committee, will simplify the categories from eight to three commercial rate classes: low, medium and high, according to a city news release.
The new rate classifications are based on the loading levels of the wastewater produced by each commercial customer. The shift will better align costs with contributions to the system as it will allow for a shift to a rate more weighted to consumption. An added benefit is that water conservation efforts can also lead to reduced sewer bills, the release stated.
Commercial customers will receive a letter indicating their new classification and the estimated impact on their bill. Also included will be an industrial survey that will ensure the commercial accounts are appropriately categorized. The letter contains contact information for those customers who would like to request a review or explore cost-saving strategies.
For more information, contact the Moscow Water Department at (208) 882-3122.