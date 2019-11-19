In 2010, Moscow set out to reduce its 2005 greenhouse gas levels — later amended to 2008 levels — 20 percent by 2020.
Acting Public Works Director Tyler Palmer told the Moscow City Council Monday night the city is expected to accomplish that goal — barely.
Sustainability initiatives like water-saving methods, replacing inefficient bulbs with light emitting diodes (LEDs) and fuel reduction strategies have and will continue to make Moscow more green, Palmer said.
He said Moscow has led the state and region on certain initiatives.
“We want to be a city that does things right and works hard to be a leader on key issues, and sustainability is no exception,” Palmer said.
Prior to the implementation of the city’s EcoDriver program in 2012, the city fleet experienced a roughly 4-percent annual increase in fuel use, he said.
The program trains users of the city fleet to make small changes to driving habits, informs vehicle choices and the right sizing of the fleet, according to the Moscow website.
Since the implementation of the program, the city has seen significant decreases in fuel consumption and about 60,000 pounds of carbon dioxide has been saved annually because of those fuel reductions.
Palmer said the city fleet consumed 56,918 gallons of gasoline in 2011 and 46,203 in 2018.
He said the city recently launched an alternate fuel transition plan which has also saved fuel and lowered greenhouse gas emissions.
Three questions are asked when determining if a city vehicle needs to be replaced, Palmer said.
1. Is there a viable electric or hybrid model that can complete the job?
2. Are there opportunities for combined use with another vehicle?
3. Does the proposed vehicle best meet the needs for which it is intended?
He said the criteria has led to the changeout of several vehicles.
As examples, last fiscal year a single diesel engine design sweeper replaced a dual diesel engine design sweeper and a light-duty gas engine water, de-icing, plow and dump truck replaced a heavy-duty diesel water and de-icing truck.
This fiscal year, two electric vehicles will replace two half-ton pickup trucks and hybrid police interceptors will replace three police interceptors. The hybrid interceptors will save 10,000 gallons of fuel annually, Palmer said.
“We are really committed to trying to make Moscow as sustainable as we possibly can,” he said.
City staff also provided an update on its strategic planning progress. The city council in 2015 identified 29 major challenge areas, or highest priority needs of the city, and Assistant City Supervisor Jen Pfiffner said 13 have been completed.
