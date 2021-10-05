Moscow Council approves wireless tower

The Moscow City Council on Monday unanimously approved a design of an 80-foot tall wireless communication tower set to be built next to Moscow Church of the Nazarene on 1400 E. Seventh St.
The council reversed a Board of Adjustment decision to deny a conditional use permit application from Parallel Infrastructure to build the tower, which was designed to resemble a church tower. The board denied the application twice this year and determined the initial design of the tower was not harmonious with the surrounding neighborhood.
The board felt the bulky design of the tower was too intrusive for the area. Parallel Infrastructure appealed the denial and created three alternative tower designs that had a smaller footprint.
The City Council discussed those three designs Monday and approved an 80-foot “tripod” tower that stands on three poles and is more than 1,000-square-feet smaller in its footprint than the original design.
The tower will be able to accommodate three cellphone carriers to provide better cell coverage in the area.
“I do think what I’m seeing here tonight is a serious good faith effort on the part of the Parallel Infrastructure applicant to try to fit the character and the aesthetic of the surrounding neighborhood,” Councilor Gina Taruscio said.
Councilor Art Bettge said that what is considered “harmonious” with the neighborhood is up to interpretation, but he thought Parallel Infrastructure had “done their due diligence” with the new designs. He also said that having one tower that can accommodate three carriers is less intrusive than three separate towers.
Deputy City Supervisor Bill Belknap said the city code promotes having tall wireless structures because that means fewer towers are necessary.
The tripod tower design had a cross on it to match the adjacent church. However Councilor Sandra Kelly suggested this may offend some people in the area. The design was approved on the condition that it contains no religious insignia.
The other two designs included a tower with cut-out windows and racks of decorative bells. The other was a single-pole, or “monopole,” design.
Public testimony on the subject was not permitted at Tuesday’s meeting per city rules, but there were public hearings at the previous Board of Adjustment meetings.
Also on Tuesday, the city council approved the final Rolling Hills 9th Addition plat that was reviewed by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.