The Moscow City Council’s support of a new ice rink appears to be just as strong as when the governing body pledged $1 million toward construction of a new facility in 2016.
With a revised plan in place, Palouse Ice Rink officials are asking the city council to renew its $1 million commitment from the city’s Hamilton Funds. The funds are designated to be used for the benefit of children, as described in the will of Bobby Hamilton.
Tony Mangini, vice president of the PIR board, addressed the new plans and fielded questions Monday at a Moscow City Council Administrative Committee meeting.
PIR officials plan to convert the former Northwest River Supplies building on the south end of town into a permanent full-sized ice rink. The PIR signed a purchase and sale agreement with Bill and Donna Parks, who own the 44,000-square-foot structure on U.S. Highway 95/South Main Street, in early November.
Mangini, who also serves as chief financial officer at NRS, said last month the sale of the former NRS building is set to close in early February. The goal is to start construction in February after the sale closes and open the new rink in October, but that construction depends on fundraising.
The PIR board has been fundraising to demolish the existing ice rink at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow and build a new $5 million rink in its place. But Mangini saw potential in the former NRS headquarters as an ice rink when NRS was moving out and into its newly built facility on South Blaine Street in November 2019.
“I’m excited because this is the first time I can really talk about it in the sense that it’s going to happen,” Mangini told the Administrative Committee Monday.
The remodel would cost about $3 million — $2 million cheaper than building a new facility at the fairgrounds.
Christina Randal, PIR fundraising consultant, said ice rink officials set a goal the first week of November to raise an additional $1.25 million. They have raised $275,000 toward that goal and hope to have another six-figure donation in the next week.
Mangini told the Daily News after Monday’s meeting the ice rink has raised a little more than $1 million in cash and pledges in total, and the City Council’s potential re-commitment of $1 million would put it less than $1 million away from the $3 million it is expected to cost to remodel the former NRS facility. He said it cost $2.59 million to purchase the property, which the PIR covered with loans.
“I’m enthusiastic about it,” Councilor Art Bettge said of the project.
Councilor Maureen Laflin said she used the ice rink for years for curling and her children learned how to ice skate there
“It’s a great place for our community and so I really fully support it and I really hope that it all comes through,” Laflin said.
Mangini will make a presentation to the full Moscow City Council Monday.
City Supervisor Gary Riedner said he does not expect the council to make a decision whether or not to commit the $1 million at Monday’s council meeting. He said if the council does support the $1 million pledge, it would ask city staff to prepare resolutions and/or legal documentation, which the council could execute at a later meeting.
