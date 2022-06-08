The City of Moscow announced Tuesday it has delayed the start of the irrigation season because of high precipitation and below-average temperatures.
The opening date for this year’s irrigation season has not been determined. It typically starts in early June or earlier, depending on how hot and dry the weather is. Last year, it began May 3.
This spring, the city received 6.2 more inches of precipitation than last year.
“Our weather is currently providing enough moisture to sustain our outdoor landscapes, while saving over one million gallons for each day we are able to delay starting the irrigation season,” said a news release from Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer. “That is enough water for a family of four at our current per-person use for over 10 years.”
The city started to designate outdoor irrigation seasons to help curb demand on the declining aquifer. During the declared irrigation season, the city encourages residents to refrain from outdoor irrigation until precipitation and soil moisture decreases to the point that landscaping needs supplemental water.