Moscow developing plan for its aging downtown sentinels

Several downtown Moscow trees are nearly 40 years old and some are showing signs of decline, so the Moscow Tree Commission and city staff are developing a tree replacement plan for when the trees die.
“We want to have a plan in place so as these trees start to go through the course of their life and get towards the end of life, we have a plan in place on what we’re going to do,” Moscow Assistant Parks and Recreation Director David Schott said.
He said part of the plan will include the types of species of trees to be planted downtown when existing trees die.
Honeylocust, linden, London plane, maple and oak trees currently provide shade and great ambience in downtown Moscow, Schott said.
“Street trees and furniture (like benches) are present throughout the downtown area,” according to the Moscow Comprehensive Plan. “They are very important in creating a pleasant, comfortable, and inviting atmosphere.”
The majority of trees downtown, which comprises the area of Jackson Street to the west, Washington Street to the east, A Street to the north and Eighth Street to the south, were planted as part of the 1981 Moscow Downtown Revitalization Project. Some trees, like on Jackson Street, predate the 1980s.
Schott said the city monitors the health of its downtown trees frequently. When a tree dies, the city removes it and then waits for the stump to decompose slightly so the concrete that surrounds the stump is not damaged when the stump is removed. After the stump is removed, a new tree is generally planted.
Some of the most recent downtown tree replacements came last year when two ginkgo trees replaced two dead trees near Moscow Family Medicine as part of an Arbor Day celebration.
Schott said downtown areas are harsh environments for trees to grow in, especially for trees in tree wells, which are the small, typically square soil cutouts in concrete that trees grow from.
Schott said trees benefit from plenty of soil and room to grow roots, which is generally not the type of environment in an urban landscape. He said the life expectancy of trees is generally shorter in a downtown environment compared to trees in a park for example.
The downtown tree replacement plan is in its infancy, Schott said, but he and Tree Commission members will work on a draft plan over the winter.
“We’re just in the very beginning parts of the planning stages,” he said. “We just really want to be proactive so as these trees start dying, we’ve got a plan.”
