Roof damage and asbestos have caused city employees to vacate the Moscow Water Department Building likely until next year.
After the city purchased the building for $422,214 last year, city staff worked to arrange contractors for numerous improvements, including structural repairs, new roof installation, carpet replacement and heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs — all of which were anticipated prior to the city purchasing the property, Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap told the Moscow Public Works/Finance Committee on Monday.
During the initial phase of demolition of the building’s lower roof areas in July, it was discovered the damage was more extensive than anticipated, and one of the perimeter beams dropped unexpectedly, he said.
The dropped beam required the installation of temporary cribbing to support the beams until repairs could be made. The contractor also discovered the roof insulation contained asbestos.
Belknap said the roof is a unique structural design that creates a largely free-standing structure without the need for internal support.
“It also makes it somewhat of a unique structure to repair,” he said.
Because of the repairs and anticipated construction noise, city officials decided to relocate employees to other city work offices, including City Hall, the Paul Mann Building, the Water Production Building next door to the structure under construction and the space it leases across Third Street from City Hall.
Belknap said the city’s structural engineer indicated the building remains structurally stable and does not present a risk to the public.
Belknap said the original structural and roof repair costs were expected to cost about $54,000 and the newfound damage and electrical work is expected to add minimal construction cost increases. He did not have finalized costs Monday.
Part of the unexpected roof damage included rotting in the southwest corner of the roof.
During the roof removal, Belknap said the contractor discovered a fair amount of electrical work installed on top of the roof decking to serve several of the ceiling light fixtures. The circuits have since been removed, but the conduits and electrical work found on the roof will need to be rerouted to serve the ceiling light fixtures.
Crews completed asbestos abatement and removal of the rest of the roof earlier this month and a temporary plastic sheeting was used to cover the structure, Belknap said.
During recent rain events, water entered the building and the beams have continued to settle and flex slightly over the past month or so.
Once the wood damage to the roof decking and beams is inspected, a contractor will cover the building with an ice and water shield to serve as a temporary roofing surface to help keep water out of the building during the winter.
Once the protection is in place, a contractor will start to repair the damaged beams and roof decking in the corner.
Because it is late in the year, Belknap said he expects the city will need to wait until next spring or summer to complete the new roof insulation and membrane installation.
As a result, employees will likely not be able to reoccupy the building until that time.
Structural repairs will take several weeks to complete, Belknap said, and then the cribbing supports can be removed.
“It’s not entirely surprising,” said Committeeman Jim Boland. “We knew there was something there. It’s just a little more extensive than originally anticipated.”
