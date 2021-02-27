Several Moscow employees will likely report to work in new or remodeled facilities this summer.
Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, said in an email the new Moscow police station on the corner of South Main Street and Southview Avenue on the south end of town is on track with an “estimated substantial completion date” of July 21.
He told the Daily News he estimates city employees in the building safety, engineering, planning and grants divisions will move into the Sam Haddock building, on the corner of South Washington and East Fifth streets east of the Moscow Food Co-op, in July. Those employees currently work in the Paul Mann Building in the City Hall parking lot and the Annex building, which the city is leasing across from City Hall on East Third Street.
That move-in date hinges on a Moscow City Council decision Monday.
The council will consider accepting a low base bid to remodel the Haddock building from K&G Construction of Lewiston for $311,000 and potentially a $48,000 bid alternate to replace a noncompliant interior staircase. If the council approves the base and alternate bids, the total contract would be $359,000.
The bids are well under the $475,700 the city programmed for the project in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and its fiscal 2021 Capital Projects budget, according to Monday’s Moscow City Council agenda.
The agenda said the project will be an interior remodel which includes the demolition and reconfiguration of interior walls, construction of a new permits service counter, new floor coverings, new LED lighting and ceiling system, demolition and reconstruction of a noncompliant staircase, replacement of an outdated electrical panel and other electrical system reconfigurations, and interior painting.
The city purchased the Haddock building last year for $875,000 from Gritman Medical Park LLC.
The current police station was originally expected to be remodeled to fit the city office needs now proposed at the Haddock building but the city deemed the purchase and remodel of the Haddock building as a more cost-effective option.
The downtown police station building renovations were estimated to cost about $1.5 million, but the city will save $266,000 going the Haddock building route. The cost of acquisition and renovation of the Haddock building will be $1,234,000 if the council accepts the remodeling bids Monday.
Belknap said the city would see additional savings if it sells the current police station building, which City Supervisor Gary Riedner said Mayor Bill Lambert and the City Council expressed interest in doing.
The Haddock building was constructed in 1985 and includes 7,500 square feet of office space, 1,400 square feet of storage space (within a partial basement) and 15 off-street parking spaces, according to a city document in June.
The document indicated the Haddock building provides benefits that the Fourth Street building would not. It fits the intended use better than the Fourth Street building, admits more natural sunlight, would require less extensive renovations, offers off-street parking for customers and city inspection vehicles and provides more convenient access for customers and visitors.
“(It’s a) much more modern building,” Riedner said.
If the council approves the Haddock building remodeling bids, Belknap said construction would start in mid-to-late March. The contract allows 90 days for construction, which means completion would be slated for June, Belknap said.
The Moscow City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall and can also be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.