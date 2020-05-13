The Moscow Farmers Market will delay opening until June 6 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but an online ordering and drive-by pickup platform launched this week will help fill the void felt by market vendors and customers.
People can order produce and other items online from farmers market vendors and pick their orders up Saturday at the Moscow City Hall parking lot during the market season, which ends in October, said Moscow Community Events Manager Amanda Argona.
It’s called Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market and the first drive-by pickup is Saturday.
“It makes sense for the market to take this on to provide a platform for our vendors during this time, and we’re happy to do so,” Argona said. “And we’re really looking forward to seeing how Saturday goes, and adding more vendors on in the coming weeks.”
Residents can order food and products online at www.localline.ca/motor-in-moscow-farmers-market from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Thursday each week. Customers select their desired pick-up times, which are available in 15-minute intervals starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 12:45 p.m, Argona said.
All customers will enter the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market via Second Street and will be directed by staff upon entry.
Customers are asked to have the last name their order is under displayed in their backseat passenger windows and to have vehicle trunks clear and ready to receive orders. Argona said this will assist staff and vendors to keep traffic moving.
Argona said farmers markets across the county have adapted in different ways to the pandemic. She said she has been on several webinar and video calls from late March to mid-April trying to find the best alternative to the traditional Moscow Farmers Market people have enjoyed since 1977.
Argona said the process to adopt the online storefront and drive-by pickup method started with the growers. Once crops are harvested, they only last so long, she said.
“You can’t tell a seed to stop growing,” Argona said.
She said 15 vendors are participating in the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market and she anticipates more vendors will join in the coming weeks and even more when the regular farmers market opens next month. Argona said a normal Moscow Farmers Market roster consists of 130 to 145 vendors with 80 to 90 operating downtown on a given Saturday.
The online storefront opened 9 a.m. Tuesday and by 2:30 p.m. the same day, Argona said 165 orders were placed.
Marci Miller, who owns Deep Roots Farm in Moscow with her husband Greg Freistadt, is one of the vendors who is using the new farmers market format.
“It’s going remarkably well,” Miller said. “We are totally thrilled with the response that we’ve had. We were selling out of items within the first hour of the market being open, which kind of just blew our minds that people picked it up and were so receptive so quickly with the change.”
Miller said this year marks Deep Roots Farm’s 10th season as a Moscow Farmers Market vendor.
“Having the online farmers market absolutely helps recoup some of the loss in the first couple of markets that weren’t available,” Miller said.
Argona said her staff is working with customers and vendors who have encountered a few glitches so far in the process but that “things seem to be working out pretty smoothly.”
“We’re excited to just kind of see how we can get this to be a well-oiled machine much like the downtown farmers market,” Argona said.
