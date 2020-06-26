Some Moscow Farmers Market vendors will offer shelf-stable food items starting Saturday, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The market is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October on Main Street.
Market staff canceled market entertainment and programming for the season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The canceled entertainment and programs include Friendship Square performances, performance vendor/busker sign-ups, Fourth of July celebration, National Farmers Market Week celebration, Monthly Power of Produce Club activities, monthly Safe Routes to School activities, weekly drop-in kids tent activities and the weekly Bell Brigade Youth Program.
Patrons are encouraged to social distance and wear cloth face coverings while shopping at the market and especially when interacting with vendors.