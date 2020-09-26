Today’s Moscow Farmers Market was canceled late Friday because of planned demonstrations — and potential public safety concerns — expected during the market hours, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Officials expect the protests will draw large crowds of attendees who have stated they will not comply with the city’s face mask order.
Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said officers will patrol and monitor downtown activities today as usual.
The release said the Motor-In Moscow Farmers Market will take place as regularly scheduled and will work to accommodate orders already made and purchased earlier this week.
A protest set for noon to 2 p.m. today apears to be anti-mask in nature and in response to Moscow police issuing citations and making arrests for alleged mask order violations Wednesday at City Hall.
A Facebook event posting for the protest can be found at www./bit.ly/3j9EYwg. The event description states, in part: “Wear a gun, don’t wear a gun. Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. You decide, exercise your God-given rights to freedom. We need hundreds there.”
A separate city news release Friday said that as a result of the citations and arrests, police officers, city staff, city council and the mayor have received numerous emails and phone calls expressing disappointment, misperceptions of what took place, and threats.
The threats from various groups indicate they are going to come to Moscow to protest in a manner that may escalate to violence, the release said. The groups are from other parts of the country and are threatening to bring in a large number of protesters to the community, which would serve to increase the risk of COVID-19 infection in the area.
The release said it is believed there will be continued protests that will increase the threat to Moscow in terms of safety to residents and in light of increased COVID-19 cases.
Officers will continue to make decisions on the best way to proceed on a case-by-case basis, keeping in mind the health and safety of residents and officers, the release said. The police response may call for the issuance of additional citations or no police intervention at all, depending on the totality of the information they have at the time.