The Moscow Farmers Market attracted about 180,000 more visitors in 2018 than it did 15 years earlier, a University of Idaho economist told the Moscow City Council on Tuesday night.
“We have this absolutely wonderful and vibrant downtown that makes Moscow a really great place to live, and the farmers market is an integral part of that,” said Steve Peterson, a research economist and assistant clinical professor of economics at UI.
Moscow Farmers Market Commission Chair Jamie Hill presented the commission’s annual report to the council Tuesday, and Peterson addressed the economic impact of the market.
Peterson estimated 266,205 people visited the MFM last year, up from 84,084 in 2003. The spike is a 217 percent cumulative increase and an 8 percent average annual growth rate.
Peterson said he estimated 12,000 visitors at the farmers market two weeks ago, which would amount to 312,000 visitors over the course of the 2019 market season if that week’s estimate were consistent throughout the year.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Peterson said.
He said about 51 percent, or 135,816 of the 266,205 visitors last year, were from out of town.
In 2018, the average spending inside the market was about $22 per visitor, and the average spending done outside the market but within Moscow was roughly $17 for a total of $6.5 million in new money to the community, Peterson said.
The market has been ranked best in the state and one of the best in the nation in recent years.
“It’s a social event that draws people from all over the Palouse and outside our area, and it just keeps growing year over year,” Mayor Bill Lambert said.
In other business, the council approved the conceptual plan for Harvest Park — a 4.09-acre hillside on the north side of Southview Avenue near U.S. Highway 95/South Main Street across from The Grove apartments.
Moscow Assistant Parks and Recreation Director David Schott told the council the park will be developed incrementally as funding allows over several years.
When completed, the plan is to include an amphitheater, picnic seating areas, pathways and other amenities.
The plan has three phases totaling $311,000. A water booster station is expected to be installed in the next couple of years, Schott said.
