Moscow Farmers Market poster design winner announced

A design by Megan Biggs has been chosen for the 2021 Moscow Farmers Market poster.
The decision was announced this week by the City of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission.
Biggs’s design captured more than 40 percent of the total votes during the three-week public voting period. In addition to being this year’s featured poster art, Biggs’ design will be accepted into the City of Moscow Portable Art Collection. A limited number of signed copies of the finalized 2021 poster will be available at the Moscow Farmers Market.
The Farmers Market Commission received 21 qualified submissions for this year’s Moscow Farmers Market poster. Biggs’ design was one of five submissions selected to move forward for public voting.
Opening day of the Moscow Farmers Market is May 1 and continues every Saturday through October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Moscow on Main Street and Friendship Square.
For additional information regarding the Moscow Farmers Market, visit www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.