Rain or shine, the Moscow Farmers Market is set to open at 8 a.m. Saturday for its 2023 season.

The market will return with an Arbor Day celebration and National Bike Month kickoff event. The Moscow Tree Commission will distribute free seedlings from 9 a.m. to noon of black cherry, incense cedar and big tooth maple, while supplies last. Commission members will be available to answer questions about proper tree pruning techniques as well.

The Moscow Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October on Main Street in downtown Moscow.