Rain or shine, the Moscow Farmers Market is set to open at 8 a.m. Saturday for its 2023 season.
The market will return with an Arbor Day celebration and National Bike Month kickoff event. The Moscow Tree Commission will distribute free seedlings from 9 a.m. to noon of black cherry, incense cedar and big tooth maple, while supplies last. Commission members will be available to answer questions about proper tree pruning techniques as well.
The Moscow Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until October on Main Street in downtown Moscow.
For Charlene Rathbun of Meadowlark Heritage Farm, the market is an opportunity to see old clients and new ones. This is the 10th year she has participated, and she considers it a top priority.
Meadowlark Farm is located in Moscow and raises goats, alpaca, beef cows and chickens. It sells goat soaps, lotions, cheese and milk as well as alpaca fiber and yarn.
“We love seeing our customers every year. It’s so fun seeing the ones that have become friends or catching up with them. We love the other vendors. There’s just the camaraderie between everyone,” Rathbun said.
Vendors at the market will also sell handmade items, crafts, farms and local cuisine.
To kick off National Bike Month, bicycle benefits participants will receive $4 in tokens to spend at the market, according to a news release. To receive the tokens, show market staff your bike helmet with the bicycle benefits sticker. The stickers are available for purchase at the city’s tent for $5 in cash. The tokens can be used at any market vendor.
Singer-songwriter Will Fontaine will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Friendship Square. Other May performances are Jason Perry on May 13, Calico Bones on May 20 and Rewind on May 27. The complete list of performances is available online at ci.moscow.id.us/212/Market-Entertainment.