Moscow Volunteer Fire Department response times are unaffected during the summer despite the fact several members — many of them students — returned home or took other summer jobs, MVFD Chief Brian Nickerson said.
“We don’t lose anything in regards to responding to calls,” he said.
Nickerson said the department averages 100 to 115 personnel during the school year and 70 to 75 during the summer. He said there are about 75 people now.
While some might think the call volume drops during the summer because University of Idaho students are mostly gone, Nickerson said calls stay about the same throughout the year.
The department responded to an average of 191 incidents per month during June, July and August 2019. It responded to an average of 197 calls per month during the other nine months of the year.
He said some firefighters from the department’s student resident program stick around for the summer and respond to calls. He said four of those members have responded to calls this summer.
“As far as covering calls and all that, we’re in pretty good shape typically in the summer,” Nickerson said.
Whether University of Idaho officials decide to keep classes this fall in person or move them online, the MVFD student resident program is expected to be strong.
The program allows college students — most of whom attend the UI — to stay for free at one of Moscow’s three fire stations. They are trained as firefighters and respond to calls with other department volunteers.
Nickerson said 23 of the 24 program spots are filled.
“Our students are all committed to being here no matter what they (UI) do,” he said.
Washington State University announced Thursday it will not offer face-to-face undergraduate classes in the fall because of “the alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases regionally and nationally.”
University of Idaho Director of Communications Jodi Walker said via email that the UI remains “committed to and are planning to be open for in-person classes this fall.”
“We continue to implement a robust set of safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on the Moscow campus and to provide the safest possible learning environment for students, faculty and staff,” Walker wrote. “All of our planning, and ultimately the decision to reopen, will continue to be science based and guided by data and advice from Idaho public health officials and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
Even when the UI moved to distance learning in the middle of the spring semester, Nickerson said student resident firefighters remained in Moscow and responded to calls. He said the department is examining ways to incentivize more resident and regular volunteer Moscow firefighters to stay during the summer.
