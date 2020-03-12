The Moscow Food Co-op is the first co-op in the country to endorse an act in Congress that would reduce carbon emissions quickly and spur development of sustainable sources of energy.
According to a news release from the local chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, the Moscow Food Co-op board of directors voted unanimously at its March board meeting to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which places a tax on greenhouse gas emissions and returns a dividend to all Americans.
“The board voted to endorse this act because it fits into the co-op’s concern for community and environmental sustainability,” Dave Sutherland, president of the Moscow Food Co-op board, said in the release. “The co-op is at the heart of a thriving, healthy and inclusive community. Actions to reduce carbon emissions like this federal-level act are really crucial to sustainability in our nation and around the world.”
The act has been endorsed by more than 630 businesses, more than 100 local governments, and six tribal entities. To date, 80 members of the House of Representatives have co-sponsored the bill.
“Economists overwhelmingly agree that a federal policy such as EICDA is the most effective, transparent and fairest way to curb climate change, and at the same time, stimulate the economy,” said Mary DuPree, co-leader of the Palouse chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. “The Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s efforts at the local and national levels are totally focused on this outcome.”
The Moscow Food Co-op had well more than $11 million in net sales in 2019, has 125 employees and 65 volunteers.