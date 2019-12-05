It has been almost one year since the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society and Sanford Health combined, but the partnership has had limited direct impact on the two Moscow Good Samaritan Society locations.
The two nonprofit organizations with headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D., officially combined Jan. 1.
Tammie Poe, director of sales and marketing with Moscow’s Good Samaritan Society, wrote via email the partnership with Sanford Health allows the two health care entities to streamline how they meet the needs of their residents and patients.
By providing a full range of health services throughout patients’ lives, she said the partnership is expected to reduce health care costs and improve patient satisfaction.
Sanford Health is one of the largest health care systems in the nation, with 44 hospitals and almost 300 clinics in nine states and four countries, while the Good Samaritan Society is one of the country’s largest nonprofit organizations providing senior care and services with more than 200 locations nationwide.
The mission and the daily operations of the two Good Samaritan Society locations in Moscow have remained the same over the last 11 months, Poe said.
The Moscow Village on North Eisenhower Street includes nursing care, assisted living and independent housing, and Fairview Village Estates on Samaritan Lane is a 55-and-older senior living community.
“While Sanford Health is the parent company, we will continue to operate as the Good Samaritan Society and other than some internal system changes, we don’t anticipate the merger to have a huge impact in the Palouse area for the foreseeable future,” Poe wrote.
Poe said the merger helped improve the Good Samaritan Society’s supply chain and maximized the two nonprofit organizations’ purchasing power.
She said the two nonprofits saved roughly $5 million combined in food purchases because of the increased purchasing power and access to different vendors.
Poe said Sanford Health has more resources and a slightly different recruitment system that Good Samaritan Society officials have adopted. She said they hope the changes increase their employee retention and ability to attract good staff in the long run.
