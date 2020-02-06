Latah County missed out on millions of dollars of federal funding for schools, roads and hospitals the past decade because many residents did not respond to the 2010 census.
The Latah County Complete Count Committee and the League of Women Voters of Moscow are partnering to improve response rates this year.
“It’s absolutely imperative that we make sure everyone in Latah County knows about the importance of the census,” said Kathy Dawes, chairwoman of the League of Women Voters of Moscow census subcommittee.
Dawes presented “The Census: It’s Counting on You” at a forum Wednesday in the Arts Workshop of the 1912 Center in Moscow.
The census is mandated in the U.S. Constitution and requires the federal government count everyone in the country every 10 years.
Dawes said the census directly affects the distribution of more than $1.5 trillion in federal funding annually, is used to determine how many congressional seats each state has and affects redistricting, the process by which new congressional and state legislative district boundaries are drawn.
Dawes said the number of young children not counted in the census is extremely large and growing. One in 10 children ages 0 to 4 were not counted in the 2010 census. That’s more than 2 million uncounted children.
Dawes said counting young children helps them thrive with stronger political representation for their communities and more funding for programs like Medicaid and child care.
She said Latah County is a “hard-to-count” area compared to much of the country. Part of the problem is University of Idaho students.
Mindy Thorp, the Census Bureau’s partnership specialist for North Idaho counties, told the Daily News last month while census workers estimate that between 20 and 25 percent of residents in Moscow who live off campus will decline to respond to a census, that number jumps to nearly 27 percent when considering the UI campus on its own.
By April 1, every home in the country should have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 census in one of three ways: by phone, mail or, for the first time in history, online at respond.census.gov/acs.
Dawes said 95 percent of households will receive a census invitation in the mail.
Dawes said residents have more options to complete the census this year, which hopefully leads to a higher participation rate.
On the other hand, she said the census raises concerns about internet access, confidentiality and cybersecurity.
She said trust in government is at an all-time low and a toxic environment for people of color and immigrants exacerbates fears about data confidentiality.
The chief barrier to participation in this year’s census, Dawes said, is a lack of understanding of the purpose and process, which leads to apathy, privacy concerns, fears of repercussions and a general distrust of the government.
Dawes said the census is easy to fill out, only takes 10 minutes and is safe and secure. She said every census worker takes an oath to keep residents’ information confidential for 72 years.
On Census Day, or April 1, all Latah County libraries will be available for people who wish to fill out their census form online.
Booths at the Moscow Public Library and the Idaho Student Union Building on the UI campus will be available for people to fill out their census forms April 1.
In the meantime, LWVM members will distribute “We Count” books, pass out fliers to Moscow food pantries and at Moscow High School basketball games, and use other ways to get the word out to complete census forms.
