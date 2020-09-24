This year’s Moscow League of Women Voters Candidate Forum will take place from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 7 and will be streamed live on the league’s Facebook page, facebook.com/moscowlwv. There will be no in-person audience participation, as numbers are limited by social distancing requirements established by the city.
Questions for the candidates may be submitted in advance at moscow.league.questions2@gmail.com. There will be no questions taken during the event. Please indicate to which candidate or contest the question is directed.
Participants in contested races scheduled to appear include: Dist. 5 House Seat A, Dulce Kersting-Lark (D) and Brandon Mitchell (R); House Seat B, Caroline Nilsson Troy (R), Renee Love (D), and James Hartley (C); and District 5 Senate candidates Dan Foreman (R) and David Nelson (D).
The forum will conclude with the candidates for Latah County Commissioner District 2, Tom Lamar (D) and Gabriel Rench (R).