Moscow heading in the wrong direction

Two large developments are planned for Moscow, the first involving the annexing of 235 acres of farmland, but initially plating only 27. The second development is 82 acres. Both traffic in language and visions strangely out of touch. Neither speaks of environmental sustainability, land preservation, restoration of farmland, renewable energy and so on — all high on the city’s agenda of commitment to responsible and sustainable growth. Instead, they dwell on the biggest and the widest, the old, the nostalgic.
In one instance we hear that the development will be “the biggest development by far the city has seen,” and in the next that it will resemble the “American subdivision of old, including tree-lined streets with sidewalks, lots of green spaces, paths and front porches connected to the homes.” The first will be known by the name Edington, the second not sure yet.
In all there seems to be a willful ignorance of the concerns that we have aired as a society about the ills of sprawl, of which enough books have been written to fill a section in a small library. Open one and you will likely read about loss of animal habitat, depletion of water resources, obesity, economic overextension and more.
Regarding water concerns alone, one study mentions that the suburbs create “distribution problems that can lead to water overconsumption.” A “typical low-density or suburban community uses more water than a high-density city community.”
Which makes sense, a concern about which the city of Moscow seems to be keenly aware when it says, in its comprehensive plan, that it is committed to the “preservation of farmland and natural features,” including the “protection of riparian areas, and the conservation of water resources.” Might there be a disconnect between city hall and the developers in town? The two don’t seem to be on the same page.
Other blind spots include a bizarre reference to a colonial past whose expressions of domination and abuse we’ve worked hard as a society to reverse. Edington is no small name but one that comes to us by way of colonial upper class England. You could almost hear the upper stiff lip note just mouthing it. Lawn, porch and gable roofs are similarly complicit in a scheme to harken back to codified expressions of white privilege.
It is time to change course, to reinforce recent and current efforts to honor and recognize indigenous people and the fact that we live and build on their land. This is a great opportunity to let go of the “American subdivision of old,” and come up with a different model of living, perhaps including a wholesale revision of the way we dig up the earth and build. Do we really need the bulldozer to undo what took millions of years to do, to rip out precious topsoil and change the ecology of the region? How about stick construction, built on the premise of fast conquest of time and space? Do we really need to consume new farmland at all?
Why not build closer to home, to the center of town, reinforcing efforts already underway. Main street Moscow is wonderful but step one block in either direction and things fall off the map pretty quickly. What had been articulate and coherent is now broken and underutilized. Here parking lots and rickety architecture rule the day, including an ugly federal building that seems to have landed from outer space and which neither rhymes nor reasons with the rest of town.
City hall, developer and citizen should come together and save the day, kill two birds on one stone. On the one hand respond to a market in need of more housing, on the other, consummate what the city’s comprehensive plan has already so eloquently set out to do in words. Which is to strengthen the urban fabric of downtown “by improving the quality and character of development.”
And “by redeveloping” the various corridors between downtown and the neighboring neighborhoods, through “mixed-use buildings with a student housing component.”
Indeed, look nowhere else beside the narrative already committed to paper and website, words of great wisdom and clarity. All Moscow has to do is have the heart and the unity to come together and act upon them. Or better yet, the imagination and the will, as my good colleague Todd Broadman in this paper previously called for, to see beyond the obvious and by now harmful, and reach for the good and responsible, however challenging it may be at first.
The solution is never to do nothing but a lot of things that move humanity toward a better, more equitable, just and attractive future.
Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.