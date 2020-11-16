Anna Bales of Moscow was recently Inducted into the Mississippi State University chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Bales graduated from Moscow High School in 2018 and is a junior at Mississippi State. She is studying biochemistry at MSU and serves as the secretary for the MSU Student Government Association.
Membership in the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.