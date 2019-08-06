A Moscow High School student and her mother were killed Saturday in a head-on crash involving a semitrailer on Interstate 90 near Alberton, Mont.
The mother, Amy Bass, 38, of St. John, and her daughter, Matie Huntley, 18, were in a 2005 Chevy Impala heading east at 5:43 p.m. when the car crossed the center line and struck the semitrailer, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. Amela Bright, the 4-year-old daughter of Bass, also was in the car. She was injured and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the MHP.
The driver of the semitrailer, a 32-year-old man from British Columbia, was injured and taken to the hospital. The crash occured in a construction zone, with traffic in each direction limited to one lane, according the MHP. All of those involved were wearing seatbelts and police reported drugs, alcohol or speed did not appear to be factors in the crash.
Identities of the victims were not released until Monday afternoon by the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, though names of those involved were shared by family and friends late Sunday on social media and Monday in an online fundraiser set up for the family at bit.ly/2GOYFs7.
Huntley was a student at Moscow High School and a member of the Buddy Club, which pairs students with special-needs teens. Club members and other students and teachers gathered Monday at the high school to remember Huntley. Moscow High School Principal Erik Perryman said counselors were available at the gathering to speak with and comfort students.