Melissa Kirkland of Deary was injured and hospitalized Friday night after being involved in a head-on car crash U.S. Highway 95 about 15 miles north of New Meadows.
Kirkland is a teacher at Moscow High School.
According the Idaho State Police report on the crash, Adam Seo, 20, of Boise was driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla south at about 7:20 p.m. when witnesses say his vehicle crossed the center, double yellow line into the northbound lane of travel. Seo’s vehicle collided head-on with a 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Kirkland, 42.
Both drivers were transported to St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
Kirkland, reached Sunday morning, indicated she was released from the hospital Saturday and at home Sunday recovering from her injuries.
Traffic on U.S. 95 was blocked in both directions at the crash location for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.