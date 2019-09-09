Moscow High School will have an open house 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the MHS Auditorium.
Parents and students are invited to become acquainted with the school’s educational programs and meet faculty and staff.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Moscow High School will have an open house 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the MHS Auditorium.
Parents and students are invited to become acquainted with the school’s educational programs and meet faculty and staff.