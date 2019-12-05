Barely a semester after adopting a new name and a new focus, Moscow High School’s extracurricular Encore Choir has been invited to join a cappella singers from around the world to sing at New York’s Carnegie Hall in the spring.
For years, the MHS extracurricular choir was centered on jazz vocals, said Director Stephanie Sant, but she and the group decided to refocus on a cappella performances last spring. Sant said around this time, she received an invitation for her choir to join a 500-person ensemble at Carnegie Hall’s three-day Total Vocal event hosted by contemporary a cappella composer and arranger Deke Sharon.
“Deke Sharon arranged the music for ‘Pitch Perfect’ and ‘The Sing-Off’ — he is like a world-renowned a cappella arranger, and singer, and he’s just a ball of fire; he’s super energetic,” Sant said. “They (have) eight pieces to memorize before they go and then he takes half a day or two days to work with them, rehearsing and then they do a dress rehearsal and a concert with them.”
Moscow students and other attendees will come together March 27-29 to rehearse and perform arrangements of new and old a cappella hits and a few Disney tunes — all arranged by Sharon. Student favorites include “Friend Like Me” from Disney’s “Aladdin,” the 1959 doo-wop hit, “In the Still of the Night,” and 2006’s “Put Your Records On,” by Corinne Bailey Rae.
“It’s really cool, it’s definitely different and we’re going to have a learning curve but it’s really exciting,” said choir President Liz White, who said she follows Sharon on social media.
“We know them. It’s not music we haven’t heard before, we kind of grew up with some of these songs,” added senior Vincent Holbrook.
Choir Vice President Malachi McMillan said he’s been participating in choir classes and extracurriculars since the second grade but this will be the farthest he’s traveled to do music. He said he’s personally looking forward to sharing the experience of “learning together and singing together” with hundreds of other musicians.
“That’s the whole big thing, is giving our gift of music to everyone, even if it’s in Carnegie Hall or the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival,” McMillan said. “It’s giving that gift of music, and the level of difficulty of music — this challenging music — makes it all the better.”
Sant said the group started fundraising in June but they still have a ways to go before their travel expenses are covered. She said ideally, they will raise $12,000 — or $1,000 per student — but even then, students will still pay dues out-of-pocket to make the trip a reality.
Sant said Encore Choir meets just two nights a week for three hours at a time, so it will take months of rehearsal before the students are comfortable performing these songs, but she expects the group will be in singing shape by February. She said it takes a specialized, auditioned choir like theirs to tackle the tough songs they’ll perform in March, but she’s already proud of the work they’ve done so far.
“These kids — they’re in sports, they’re in honors classes, they have jobs and they all come together two times a week to work for three hours on their music,” Sant said. “I’ve never been in a 500-person performance. ... This is a once-in-a-lifetime concert for them.”
