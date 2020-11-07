COVID-19 patients have pushed Pullman Regional Hospital and other regional medical facilities to capacity, but Gritman Medical Center in Moscow is not one of them.
“We are not at critical care capacity at Gritman,” said Peter Mundt, Gritman director of community relations and marketing.
Mundt said the hospital has not transferred any COVID-19 patients to another medical facility during the pandemic.
The decision whether or not to transfer a COVID-19 patient is evaluated by hospital leadership on a case-by-case basis, according to Gritman. Hospital leaders from all facilities in Idaho’s Panhandle and Public Health – Idaho North Central districts have been discussing the topic on a regular basis during the pandemic.
“We’re in regular communication with our hospital partners on a very local and also regional basis,” Mundt said.
He said Gritman is licensed as a 25-bed critical access hospital and has the capacity to “surge” to as many as 43 rooms.
Sixteen patients have been hospitalized by COVID-19 this year, according to a Gritman news release Thursday. That is four more patients since last week’s report from the hospital.
Mundt said Gritman is releasing a cumulative count — not daily admission and discharge information — to protect patients’ privacy given the small, rural nature of the hospital.
“The fundamental point that folks have to remember is that capacity isn’t just rooms,” Mundt said. “Capacity is staff, capacity is supplies, capacity is medication and equipment. All of that goes into capacity so it isn’t just how many beds a hospital has.”
Mundt said in an email Friday Gritman has 10 machines that can provide ventilator support for patients.
Gritman established an incident command system in late February in response to COVID-19, a change hospital officials indicated would allow the facility to reallocate staff, resources and facilities to the most critical needs based on the evolving emergency, according to a Gritman news release in March.
The release said the incident command system allows Gritman to move staff members into new roles and a streamlined organizational structure to focus on things like staffing, facilities, supplies and equipment.
Mundt said Gritman officials review its emergency operations multiple times per day.
According to Gritman, the most important thing the public can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help hospitals provide care for those in need is to wear a cloth face mask, keep 6 feet of social distance, frequently wash hands and limit the size of gatherings where safety precautions cannot be maintained.
“It’s a critical time for people to pay attention to those best measures,” Mundt said.
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the area as Whitman County received 15 new positive cases Friday, bringing the county total to 1,882, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. Fifty-eight cases have been reported in the county in the last week.
The new cases include one female between the ages of 0 and 19, one woman and eight men 20-39, one woman and two men 40-59, one woman 60-79 and one woman over 80. Six people are hospitalized with the virus and all others are stable and self-isolating, the release said. Nineteen people have died from the virus.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 27 new cases Friday, raising the county total to 1,106 — 1,062 confirmed and 44 probable. In the past week, 127 cases have been reported in Latah County. One person has died and 725 have recovered.
Of the 27 new cases, one girl is between the ages of 13 and 17, eight women and five men are 18-29, three men and one woman are in their 30s, two women and one man are in their 40s, three men and one woman are in their 50s, one woman is in her 60s and one man is in his 70s. Nearby, Nez Perce County had 64 reported cases Friday.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.