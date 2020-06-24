The city of Moscow launched an online open house to solicit feedback from utility customers on the water and sewer utility rate study, according to a city news release. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, an online format was developed in lieu of the traditional in-person meeting.
Moscow water and sewer customers are encouraged to visit the website, www.ci.moscow.id.us/845/2020-Rate-Study, to learn about proposed updates, ask questions and provide feedback. The city will field questions and comments through July 2.
In May 2019, the city initiated a comprehensive five-year water and sewer rate study to establish an equitable and cost-based water and sewer rate structure to ensure sufficient revenues are available to fund water and sewer operations and capital infrastructure needs. Moscow’s last utility rate study was completed in 2013. The city is proposing changes to the sewer rate structure to better align costs with the contribution to the system for commercial users.
The city presented the proposed structure to the city council and convened a Citizen Rate Committee to review the proposal. The committee was unanimous in its support of the proposed changes. If approved, the new structure would be implemented Oct. 1, the start of the city’s 2021 fiscal year.