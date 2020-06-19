Moscow High School’s 2020 graduation will begin at 7 tonight in the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome event center parking lot.
A handful of speakers will deliver live addresses from a stage, but attendees are asked to remain in their cars for the duration of the event.
Ahead of the ceremony, the Moscow Police Department and the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department will escort a vehicle procession to the Kibbie Dome in which graduating seniors may participate. The procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center.