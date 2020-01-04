Moscow insurance mainstay changes hands

As the last scion of family-owned Papineau Insurance Agency retires, Moscow will soon welcome new owners of a business that has weathered four generations, a Great Depression and a world war.
Greg Papineau said his great-grandfather founded the company in 1929, initially dealing in real estate as well as insurance, after his family literally lost the farm in the Great Depression. By the time Greg joined in 1978, Papineau Insurance had already been established in the Moscow community for almost 50 years. He said it has always felt somewhat inevitable that he would one day take the reins.
“I stuck with it because my dad was doing it when I was a little kid in high school,” Greg said. “I always, always thought I was going to take over the business from as far back as I can remember.”
After years of talks, Greg said he sold the company to Lewiston-based Troy Insurance, which plans to retain the Papineau name for the near future while they acquaint clients with the transition. As a local, family-owned, independent agency, Greg said, Troy Insurance is positioned to preserve the ideals and sense of community he upheld in his nearly 30 years of leading the company. He said he wouldn’t have sold it to them unless he knew his clients would continue to receive the quality of service he helped deliver as owner. The level of care is just not the same with larger agencies, he said.
“When you have a claim or something and you’ve got an online company, you’re just not going to get the service,” he said. “If something goes wrong or (clients) have a question — they come in and usually I can answer it or call up their claims adjuster and say, ‘Hey, what’s going on here.’ ”
For the immediate future, Greg said, he plans to continue to work — albeit in a more limited, low-pressure capacity — while he waits for his wife, Beth, who is eight years his junior, to retire as well. A labor and delivery nurse at Gritman Medical Center, Beth said she may retire in the next “handful of years,” but has no firm plans as of yet. Greg speculated he might pick up a job at a local hardware store or something of the like.
Both said they are looking forward to a day when they can travel a bit and visit family more often. In the meantime, Greg said, he just wants to keep himself busy while generating a little income.
Now in his first days of retirement, Greg said working in insurance hasn’t always been an easy ride, but he is grateful to the people who have made it possible along the way.
“I’d just like to thank the community of Moscow and all my past clients and just make sure that they know that they are going to get taken care of with the new owners,” he said. “And I want to welcome Troy Insurance to Moscow.”
