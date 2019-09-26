The Moscow irrigation season will end Oct. 10, according to a city news release.
Outdoor irrigation for city water customers through means other than hand application is prohibited outside the outdoor irrigation season.
Additional irrigation information can be found on the city’s website: www.ci.moscow.id.us/651/Irrigation.
Questions regarding the outdoor irrigation season should be directed to water conservation coordinator Nichole Baker at (208) 883-7114 or department specialist Jenifer Rossini at (208) 882-3122.