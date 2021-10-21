Moscow kindergarten class sitting out because of COVID-19 transmission

Students in a kindergarten class at West Park Elementary School in Moscow are isolating at home for the next few days after contact tracing revealed an instance of COVID-19 transmission within the classroom.
According to Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey, it’s the first case of COVID-19 linked to a classroom within the school district.
“We had our first transmittal, unfortunately,” Bailey said during a community chat on Zoom on Wednesday night. “In our tracking, we found that one person in the school district may have caught it from another person in the school.”
The school district has reported a total of 63 cases this school year, including eight individuals who are currently infectious. About 21 people are currently considered close contacts.
Bailey told the Daily News the decision to quarantine all students from the kindergarten classroom was made out of an abundance of caution.
“It wasn’t the whole class that started showing signs, but we had some cases,” he said. “We’re going to have them sit out so we can monitor them and make sure they’re not spreading the virus anymore.”
Attendance rates in the school district are continuing to worsen, but Bailey said he is expecting them to improve.
Four COVID-19 deaths reported
Also Wednesday, local health agencies reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on the Palouse.
Three of those deaths involved Whitman County residents. One death was a Latah County resident. There have been 20 new deaths reported in the area in October.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The latest cases include three people younger than 18, two people between ages 18-29, seven people in their 30s, two people in their 40s, four people in their 50s, two people in their 60s, four people in their 70s, three people in their 80s and one person in their 90s.
There have been 4,136 confirmed cases, 279 probable cases and 33 deaths in Latah County since the beginning of the pandemic.
Whitman County reported 11 new confirmed cases and two hospitalizations Wednesday. There have been 5,775 cases, 71 deaths and 210 hospitalizations in the county since the start of the pandemic.
