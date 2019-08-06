Moscow Kiwanis will have its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive this week. The event collects basic school supplies for students in the Moscow School District.
Donations can be dropped off 2-5 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Big Yellow School Bus in front of Staples in the Palouse Mall, 2254 W. Pullman Road.
Supplies are needed to assist the more than 700 students in the Moscow School District in the free and reduced lunch program. A needed supply list may be found at the Big Yellow School Bus or at Staples. All school supplies are welcome.
Cash donations may be sent to Moscow Kiwanis, P.O. Box 8242, Moscow, ID 83843, or taken to the bus.
For information, contact Louise Regelin, Moscow Kiwanis Treasurer, at (208) 882-2789 or regelinl@genesee-id.com.