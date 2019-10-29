The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality is prepared to issue the city of Moscow another $4.3 million loan to fund major water system improvements.
The Moscow City Council Public Works/Finance Committee on Monday recommended approving the 20-year, $4.3 million loan agreement, which carries a 2.25-percent interest rate. The item will be placed on the regular agenda of the city council meeting, which is 7 p.m. Monday.
Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap said the city council accepted the $4.3 million loan offer under the same terms and conditions from IDEQ in 2014 to pay for the reconstruction of six water booster stations, the development of Well 10 near West A Street and Warbonnet Drive and the construction of piping system improvements associated with both the booster stations and the new domestic well.
City Supervisor Gary Riedner said city staff, at the time, believed the initial $4.3 million would cover all the improvements, but inflation since the initial estimates were made and changes in the way booster stations are configured came into effect after the loan and budgets were approved.
Belknap said the improvements, which are ongoing, were necessary to meet IDEQ’s requirements related to water flow for addressing fire suppression and redundancy in water source. Well 10 has been drilled and three booster stations — at Taylor Avenue, White Avenue and Vista Street — are nearly complete.
The new $4.3 million loan, with council approval Monday, would fund the completion of Well 10, the construction of the final two booster stations at Ponderosa Drive and Indian Hills Drive and the construction of about 3,400 feet of water main at Indian Hills Drive, Belknap said.
It was ultimately determined five booster stations were needed instead of six.
Belknap said about $40,000 remains from the initial $4.3 million loan. The remaining improvements are expected to cost an additional $6.8 million to complete.
He said the city has about $5.3 million in its Water Capital Fund balance, which is inadequate to complete the rest of the improvements. Even if the city accumulated the rest of the necessary money over the next two years, Belknap said he would not advise depleting the fund to pay for the improvements because the city needs that money to pay for 30 additional water capital projects.
Belknap said accepting the new loan will allow the preservation of a projected $2.5 million in the Water Capital Fund.
The city and IDEQ will close out the initial loan and begin repayment of that loan in 2020, Belknap said. If the council accepts the second loan Monday, the city would then complete Well 10 in 2020, the two booster stations in 2021 and then close out the second loan likely in 2022 or 2023 before starting the repayment of that loan.
Committeeman Art Bettge was on the city council when the first loan was approved and shortly thereafter, the rules changed in how pump stations had to be constructed, which sent prices through the roof, he said.
“But still, maintaining proper fire flow to neighborhoods and providing access to Well 10 — if we can get the multiple points of diversion in place — it all makes sense in a larger scheme,” Bettge said. “And it’s one of those things that, as a municipality, we have to do to assure the safety and provision of services to the citizens.”
In other business, the committee recommended approving agreements with the Idaho Department of Commerce and Emsi for a grant of $350,000 from the Idaho Opportunity Fund to assist in paying for about $716,000 in public infrastructure improvements surrounding the tech company’s new property on the north end of town.
The funding would be expected to go toward relocating a portion of Hogg Creek, which currently crosses Emsi’s new property; sidewalk improvements; and the installation of decorative light fixtures and trees around the perimeter of Emsi’s property. The item will be on the City Council’s regular agenda Monday.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.