Two Moscow parks have been pesticide free since April 2019, and now the city is proposing designating one park each year free of the chemicals, said David Schott, Moscow parks and facilities manager.
“I think this is a good option for folks that want to be in a pesticide-free park,” Schott said. “They’ll have that option each year.”
Schott said city staff time to mechanically control the weeds and the number of weeds slightly increased at Lillian Woodworth Otness Park and Almon Asbury Lieuallen Park during the two-year pilot program.
At Almon Asbury Lieuallen Park for example, Schott said Canada thistle’s presence increased and city staff observed field bindweed for the first time. Both are on the Idaho Department of Agriculture’s noxious weeds list.
Designating one park per year as pesticide free will allow parks staff to control weeds with pesticides at other parks so the weeds do not get out of hand, Schott said.
He said the city will likely rotate the designation throughout the majority of its parks with the exception of a few.
For example, East City Park would not be included in the pesticide-free rotation because the city is already preventatively treating for Dutch elm disease for the park’s trees. Oylear Field and the Moscow School District Community Playfields would also not be included because the city is fighting fairy rings, or rings of mushrooms, in the turf at those two facilities.
Schott said reducing pesticides where possible is part of the Moscow Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
“It will give us an opportunity to reduce some of our pesticide usage around town and give people a pesticide-free option,” Schott said.
The Moscow Sustainable Environment Commission last week unanimously recommended for approval the city’s new proposed pilot program regarding pesticide-free parks. Schott said he will present the plan to the Moscow Parks and Recreation Commission at its meeting next month.
