Moscow Police Chief James Fry Jr. will give a presentation, “How Drugs in 2020 will Affect Our Community and Touch Our Families,” from noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at a League of Women Voters of Moscow virtual meeting. The Zoom meeting can be joined at this shortened link: https://rb.gy/b4sxlz.
Fry, and officers Ryan Snyder and Tyler Allen, will discuss the current drug problem as well as the drugs that are coming into our area. Fry will also share about Moscow Police Department’s efforts to combat the drug crisis.