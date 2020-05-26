No room at the drive-inn

People sit on top of their car while watching “Yesterday” recently at a makeshift drive-in movie outside the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Geoff Crimmins/Daily News

Moscow’s new drive-in theater in the Kibbie Dome parking lot, will continue with showings the next two weeks. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the theater will show “A League of Their Own,” the 1992, sports comedy-drama rated PG.

The University of Idaho, City of Moscow, and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre worked together to create the temporary drive-in theater. Space is limited. Staff ask that viewers follow guidelines so they can keep the theater going. Lot opening, map, rules and other details can be found at uidaho.edu/drivein.

Tags

Recommended for you