Moscow’s new drive-in theater in the Kibbie Dome parking lot, will continue with showings the next two weeks. At 8 p.m. Saturday, the theater will show “A League of Their Own,” the 1992, sports comedy-drama rated PG.
The University of Idaho, City of Moscow, and Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre worked together to create the temporary drive-in theater. Space is limited. Staff ask that viewers follow guidelines so they can keep the theater going. Lot opening, map, rules and other details can be found at uidaho.edu/drivein.