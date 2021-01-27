A 46-year-old Moscow man allegedly held a woman and her two young sons against their will causing a SWAT team to respond and arrest the man Monday night at an apartment on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive in Moscow, Moscow Police Department Capt. Roger Lanier said.
Lanier said police initially responded to the residence for an alleged domestic dispute shortly after 10:30 p.m.
He said the man did not let the woman, who Lanier described as the man’s “domestic partner,” and her two sons — 8 and 9 years old — leave the residence. Lanier said eventually one child came out of the home and a short time later the mother exited the residence.
After an extended negotiation, the SWAT team entered the home and had a short face-to-face negotiation with the man, Lanier said. He said the man surrendered and was taken into custody.
Lanier said the children were returned to their mother and there were no injuries. The man was arrested for suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, one count of injury to a child and one count of resisting/obstructing officers. Police are investigating.