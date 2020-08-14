A 27-year-old Moscow man was taken to the hospital after he left the roadway in the vehicle he was driving and it rolled Wednesday morning. Theodore Jarrett was driving a 2003 Subaru Legacy south on State Route 395, about 9 miles north of Pasco, Wash., when the wreck happened because Jarrett was fatigued, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
He was taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco and cited for suspicion of second-degree negligent driving. The vehicle was totaled and Jarrett was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.