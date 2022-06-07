Latah County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 22-year-old Moscow man Sunday near Viola after he led deputies and Moscow Police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police heard a report of a driver possibly driving drunk just before 10 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95.
Moscow Police located the white pickup truck driven by Samuel Beyer Jr. and began pursuing him. Beyer allegedly eluded police and drove to Potlatch.
Deputies then pursued him as he allegedly reached speeds as high as 90 mph north of Moscow before Beyer stopped on Steakhouse Hill near Viola. Beyer was charged with eluding.