A 38-year-old Moscow man pleaded guilty to felony sexual abuse of a child Monday in Latah County Second District Court after admitting to molesting a 13-year-old girl in June in Moscow.
A second felony sexual abuse of a child charge in which Jonathan Davis allegedly molested another 13-year-old girl in June in Moscow was dismissed as part of a plea agreement reached between the prosecution and the defense.
Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge can choose to accept or reject the plea agreement when Davis is sentenced Nov. 6.
Each count carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Davis, who has been in the Latah County Jail since he was arrested Aug. 8, was released from jail Monday.
Before he is sentenced, Davis will undergo a presentence investigation report with the Idaho Department of Correction and a psychosexual evaluation with a mental health professional.
As part of the plea agreement, Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said if she feels Davis’ answers are truthful and the two assessments determine he is a low risk to reoffend, the prosecution and defense agreed to recommend Davis be sentenced to 10 years’ probation.
If unsuccessful on probation, the agreement indicates Judge could impose the underlying sentence of 10 years in prison — two fixed and eight indeterminate.
Jennings said if the two assessments determine Davis is higher than a low risk to reoffend, she will ask Judge to sentence him to at least a rider program, in which Davis would receive sex offender treatment.
Davis has no-contact orders with both victims and will register as a sex offender.