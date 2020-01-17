A 26-year-old Moscow man pleaded guilty to rape as part of a plea agreement Monday in Latah County Second District Court after he had sex with a 15-year-old girl late last month at Mountain View Park in Moscow.
Anthony Hatchell was released from Latah County Jail pursuant to the Rule 11 plea agreement, but Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings said he must comply with several bond conditions.
Jennings said Hatchell will undergo a psychosexual evaluation and a polygraph and his sentence, which is set for 3 p.m. March 10, will be based on the results of those two examinations.
The maximum penalty for rape in Idaho is life in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Hatchell was arrested Dec. 28 for suspicion of rape and lewd conduct with a child younger than 16, but was only charged with rape.
Moscow Police Department Capt. Tyson Berrett said in December an officer on patrol noticed a parked car with the engine running at Mountain View Park and discovered Hatchell and a girl. The officer learned the two allegedly had sex and Hatchell was arrested.