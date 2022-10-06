A 30-year-old Moscow man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison with three years fixed for charges related to child pornography possession and domestic battery.
Jerome French pleaded guilty to one count of battery and three counts of possessing sexually exploitative material in Latah County District Court.
He was arrested in November for both those crimes and has spent the past year in Latah County Jail and State Hospital North in Orofino.
Latah County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Scholl said the Secret Service found hundreds of pornographic images of children on his phone.
As part of his sentence, French will participate in a rider program to receive treatment. This includes sex offender treatment, substance abuse treatment and domestic violence treatment.
If he is released on probation, he will have to register as a sex offender.
French’s attorney, Sandra Lockett, argued for him to receive treatment in the community, but Judge John Judge said he is not confident French can safely do that given the large amount of treatment he needs.
“His needs for treatment have not been met,” Judge said.