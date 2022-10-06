A 30-year-old Moscow man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison with three years fixed for charges related to child pornography possession and domestic battery.

Jerome French pleaded guilty to one count of battery and three counts of possessing sexually exploitative material in Latah County District Court.

He was arrested in November for both those crimes and has spent the past year in Latah County Jail and State Hospital North in Orofino.

