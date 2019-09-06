Nathan Berger, 30, of Moscow, pleaded guilty Wednesday to trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin in Latah County District Court in Moscow.
The combined sentence for the two felony offenses is 15 years in prison, with possibility for parole after 10 years and a fine of $25,000, Prosecutor Bill Thompson said.
When Berger was arrested in November, officers reportedly seized about 174 grams of methamphetamine, 51.5 grams of what was suspected to be heroin and about 67 grams of cocaine.
“Mr. Berger was transporting substantial quantities of drugs as part of a regional drug trafficking ring,” Thompson told the Daily News in an email. “Hopefully, this case will send a clear message to others that there are severe consequences to those who act to poison our community with these drugs.”