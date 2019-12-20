Moscow man who eluded police for days pleads guilty

A Moscow man pleaded guilty Thursday in Latah County District Court to charges stemming from incidents in October in which he eluded police multiple days before being arrested on the University of Idaho campus.
Robert Lee Brown was arrested Oct. 23 during the third day of eluding police in Idaho and Washington when he crashed his truck into a police vehicle and a retaining wall on Sixth Street near the UI steam plant.
On Thursday, he pleaded guilty in front of Judge John Judge to two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and one count of felony domestic battery. As part of the plea agreement, the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office has agreed not to pursue eluding charges, Judge said.
The Latah County eluding charge comes with a punishment of as much as five years in prison, while the domestic battery charge comes with a sentence of up to 10 years. Both could run concurrently, Judge said.
His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4.
A tearful Brown spoke about that three-day stretch that started when he got into a fight with a woman he lived with in Moscow.
Brown said he was arguing with the woman as they were driving to the Moscow Recycling Center to dispose of leaves. At one point, they parked and exited the vehicle and as the fighting escalated, he struck her in the face and tried to drag her into the truck, Brown said.
At this point, Brown broke down in tears.
“Sorry, your honor, but I hate this,” he said.
Brown said he got in the truck and left by himself. He said when police stopped him, they indicated he was wanted for kidnapping. Brown said he panicked and took off in his vehicle.
“I wasn’t trying to hurt anybody,” Brown said. “I was just trying to get away because I really didn’t know what to do.”
Brown admitted to driving 90 mph into Washington as police chased him. Brown said police chased him again the next two days.
Brown said he had relapsed back into his methamphetamine addiction.
“I don’t know if I did too much (drugs), or whatever, I just kind of lost my head for a few days,” he said. “I was not my normal self.”
He said the drugs are also why he does not remember everything from those three days. He expressed regret for falling back into drugs after spending a long time in recovery.
“I got to find a way to get this drug use out of my life,” he said. “This is just not acceptable.”
