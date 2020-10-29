The final Moscow Farmers Market of the 2020 season on Saturday will feature a socially-distanced Halloween costume contest. All are welcome to participate by visiting Friendship Square between 9 and 11:30 a.m. to have their photo taken for a chance to win top costume in one of five categories.
The contest includes five costume categories: Best Group/Family, Best Adult (18+), Best Youth (17 and younger), Creepiest, and Least Amount of Effort. In addition to selecting the category to compete in, participants may also choose from one of two photo backdrops: Autumn Pumpkins or Spooky Graveyard.
Farmers Market Commission members will oversee the judging process which will take place virtually via Facebook, and participants need not be present to win. Contestant photos will be uploaded to the Moscow Farmers Market Facebook page. Participants will be required to sign a photo release and provide basic contact information for notification purposes.
Winners in each category will be announced via Facebook by 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Trophies and prizes will be available for pickup during the city council Meeting on Monday or by other arrangement.