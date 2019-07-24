Moscow may conduct parking study

Is there a parking problem in downtown Moscow?
The debate has remained strong for decades, and city staff plans to better understand the parking situation in the heart of the city and potentially in other parts of town in the coming fiscal year.
A $45,000 “comprehensive downtown parking study” is included in the city’s proposed $101.5-million fiscal 2020 budget, which starts Oct. 1 this year. A public hearing on the budget is 7 p.m. Aug. 5 at city hall’s council chambers. The fiscal 2019 Moscow budget is $85.8 million.
“Is there a problem really, or is it just the way people feel because they couldn’t find the parking space right where they wanted it?” Councilor Art Bettge said. “So, well, let’s have a study and see what’s real and what’s not, and if we can find out what’s going on, we can do something about it if a problem actually exists.”
City Supervisor Gary Riedner said the details of the study will be determined if the city council approves the funding for it. Bettge said he expects the council to authorize the funding.
The Moscow Transportation Commission released its last downtown parking study in 2008 after 18 months of work.
Moscow Community Development Director Bill Belknap said earlier this year that one of the recommendations was to create short-term, medium-term and long-term parking zones, but the City Council never approved the recommendation.
Councilor Gina Taruscio said she listens to parking complaints from a variety of people every year.
“Since I moved to Moscow 26 years ago, parking has been a concern,” she said.
Taruscio said she expects the study will address all parking situations in Moscow — not just downtown.
Bettge said there has always been tension regarding downtown parking. The Central Business Zoning District, which essentially encompasses downtown, does not require businesses to provide off-street parking stalls.
Bettge said there also is tension when apartment parking spills into adjacent residential areas, which has happened with the Identity apartment complex on South Main Street.
Taruscio said she hopes the study serves as a baseline for the current parking situation and it can be compared to previous parking studies the city has conducted.
“I think it’s important to know where we’re at, where the problem areas are based on some data and then to try to develop solutions therein,” Taruscio said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.