Moscow Mayor Bill Lambert announced Thursday that he selected Bill Belknap, deputy city supervisor of community planning and design, for appointment as the next city supervisor, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Longtime City Supervisor Gary Riedner announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting that he will retire Jan. 7.
Under the direction of the mayor, the city supervisor plans, organizes, coordinates and administers the functions and activities of city government and assures implementation of City Council-established goals and objectives.
Belknap has also served as executive director of the Moscow Urban Renewal Agency since 2015.
He is a Moscow High School and University of Idaho graduate and has more than 20 years of experience in local, county and state government.
Prior to being appointed deputy city supervisor in 2019, Belknap’s professional career included service as assistant city supervisor, community development director and assistant community development director for the city of Moscow; associate planner for Latah County; and water quality analyst for the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.
Belknap has also served on the governing boards of the Idaho City Management Association, Idaho Chapter of the American Planning Association and the Redevelopment Association of Idaho.
“His nearly 20 years of experience will be invaluable to our community,” Lambert said in the release. “Bill has worked directly with Gary since his second year with the city, and he is very familiar with the demands and expectations of the position. I have every confidence that he will do a fine job as our next city supervisor.”
Lambert will forward Belknap’s name to the Moscow City Council for confirmation at its July 19 meeting. If confirmed, Belknap will take the position Jan. 7 and will be Moscow’s third city supervisor since the position was created by the City Council in 1977. William Smith was city supervisor for 18 years and Riedner served in the position for 27 years.